May 6 (UPI) -- Diana Ross said on Twitter that she felt violated by the Transportation Security Administration at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Ross, who was in New Orleans for the Jazz & Heritage Festival, posted a number of tweets on Sunday about how she felt mistreated by TSA.

"OK so on one hand Im treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like [expletive]," the music legend said. "Let me by clear, Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA, was over the top !! Makes me want to cry !!"

"Its not what was done but how, I am feeling violated," Ross continued. "I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it her job ,) WOW!! really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

A spokesperson for TSA told CNN that after reviewing footage of Ross' screening at the airport, that the officers involved followed all protocols, however, TSA will continue to investigate the matter.

