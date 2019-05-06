May 6 (UPI) -- Actress and Broadway performer Barbara Perry, best known for appearing on The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the age of 97.

Perry died on Sunday in Hollywood of natural causes, family spokesman David Van Dusen confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry portrayed Buddy Sorrell's wife Pickles on The Dick Van Dyke Show, a role that was later occupied by Joan Shawlee. Perry's other television credits include roles on The Andy Griffith Show, Newhart, The Hathaways, My Three Sons, St. Elsewhere, Murphy Brown, Bewitched, How I Met Your Mother and most recently on FX's Baskets.

She appeared on Broadway plays such as Happy as Larry in 1950 and Rumple in 1957.

Perry made her film debut in 1933's Counsellor at Law. Other film credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tap, Father of the Bride, Just Write, Mr. Woodcock and The Back-up Plan, among others.

Perry is survived by her daughter Laurel Lee, granddaughter Audrey Lee and stepdaughters Karin and Michele.