Amy Schumer gives birth to baby boy

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer welcomed their new arrival at 10:55 p.m. Sunday. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Actor Amy Schumer announced Monday she and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed a baby boy overnight.

The comedian said she gave birth at 10:55 p.m. Sunday in an Instagram post showing her and Fischer holding the baby in a hospital room.

"Our royal baby was born," she captioned the photo, making a reference to another birth announcement Monday -- that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Schumer also referenced the royal baby when she announced her pregnancy in October, photoshopping an image of her and Fischer's faces on the bodies of the duke and duchess of Sussex.

Schumer had a difficult pregnancy with a severe case of hyperemesis, or morning sickness. In February, doctors advised her not to fly and she canceled the remaining dates on her standup comedy tour.

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018. They did not announce their child's name.