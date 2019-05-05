Funeral to be held Monday for director John Singleton

John Singleton, who directed the motion mystery thriller "Abduction," attends the premiere of his new film in Los Angeles on September 15, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director John Singleton attends the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills on February 3, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A private for funeral director John Singleton is planned for Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Director John Singleton, who died last week following a stroke, is scheduled to be laid to rest Monday.

Singleton's representative told EW.com that the service will be "a very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends."

People.com said the ceremony will be closed to the media and fans, but a larger, public event is being planned to honor Singleton's life and work.

The Boyz n the Hood and Higher Learning filmmaker was hospitalized last month in Los Angeles after complaining of weakness in his leg, following a flight from Costa Rica.

He had a stroke in the hospital and was removed from life support on April 29. He was 51.