Luke Perry interred in mushroom burial suit, daughter says

Actor Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Luke Perry's daughter said he wore a mushroom burial suit when he was interred in March. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Sophie Perry revealed on Instagram that her father, the late actor Luke Perry, was interred in an eco-friendly, mushroom burial suit rather than a traditional casket.

"Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms," Sophie, 18, wrote. "My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you."

The burial shrouds contain mushrooms and microorganisms to naturally help accelerate the decomposition process and neutralize toxins in bodies, People.com said.

Perry died March 4 after a stroke. The 52-year-old actor best known for his roles in the TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale.