Luke Perry interred in mushroom burial suit, daughter says

May 4 (UPI) -- Sophie Perry revealed on Instagram that her father, the late actor Luke Perry, was interred in an eco-friendly, mushroom burial suit rather than a traditional casket.
"Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms," Sophie, 18, wrote. "My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you."
The burial shrouds contain mushrooms and microorganisms to naturally help accelerate the decomposition process and neutralize toxins in bodies, People.com said.
Perry died March 4 after a stroke. The 52-year-old actor best known for his roles in the TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale.
💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.