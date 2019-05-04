Janelle Monae, Don Lemon, 'Pose' win GLAAD Media Awards

Comedian Samantha Bee attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Broadcast journalist Don Lemon arrives for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 26th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018.

Singer Janelle Monae was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City Saturday night.

May 4 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and Pose was voted Outstanding Drama Series at a ceremony in New York Saturday night.

CNN Tonight with Don Lemon earned the honor for Outstanding Journalism Segment and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee took home the statuette for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for a show dedicated to transgender rights.

Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Elite shared the title of Outstanding Scripted Spanish-Language TV Show.

Madonna received the Advocate for Change Award and Andy Cohen was presented with the Vito Russo Award.

Drag queen and TV personality Shangela -- who also played a supporting role in A Star is Born -- hosted the event.

Dozens of awards celebrating the LGBT community and its contributions were handed out at a GLAAD gala in Los Angeles in late March.

Among those recognized at the earlier prize presentation were the reality show Queer Eye, comedy series Vida and film Love, Simon. Married musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the Vanguard Award for promoting LGBT acceptance.