Trending Stories

Liam Hemsworth recalls losing Thor role to brother Chris Hemsworth
Halima Aden celebrates SI swimsuit issue: 'Don't change yourself'
Blake Shelton accepts engagement countdown clock on 'Ellen'
K-pop girl group Twice announces three U.S. shows
Lifetime to air 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact' on Saturday

Photo Gallery

 
Drake, Cardi B win at the Billboard Music Awards

Latest News

'Express deportations' surge on Mexico's southern border
Chinese woman says daughter 'victim' in college admission scandal
Afghan leaders call for a cease-fire but Taliban wants U.S. troops gone first
Selma Blair experiences 'rough day' amid MS battle
Hong Kong protests against extradition law expected to grow
 
Back to Article
/