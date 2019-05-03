Kelly Clarkson has surgery to remove appendix: 'Feeling awesome now!'

Kelly Clarkson attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson underwent surgery to remove her appendix after hosting and performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer, who had been suffering from appendicitis throughout the week, had the surgery Thursday in Los Angeles after appearing on the awards show Wednesday in Las Vegas.

"Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain," Clarkson said on Twitter after the procedure. "I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn.

Clarkson still plans on appearing on The Voice on Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Clarkson was the second performer at the Billboard Music Awards where she performed a medley of pop hits including Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It" and Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body."

Clarkson recently released a new music video for her song "Broke & Beautiful" from her animated film UglyDolls. She voices main character Moxy in the film which arrived in theaters Friday.