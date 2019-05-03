Keira Knightley expecting second child with husband James Righton

English actress Keira Knightley and her husband, English musician James Righton, attend The EE British Academy Film Awards in London in 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Keira Knightley is pregnant with her second child with husband James Righton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is expecting her second child with husband James Righton.

The actress displayed a baby bump while attending a Chanel cocktail party in Paris on Thursday alongside Righton.

Knightley, who wore a white gown to the event, was seen placing her hand over her new baby bump.

Knightley, 34, and Righton, 35, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Edie. The couple were married in 2013.

Knightley was last seen in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Righton is a member of English band Klaxons, whose last album Love Frequency was released in 2014.