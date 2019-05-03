Keira Knightley expecting second child with husband James Righton

May 3 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is expecting her second child with husband James Righton.
The actress displayed a baby bump while attending a Chanel cocktail party in Paris on Thursday alongside Righton.
Knightley, who wore a white gown to the event, was seen placing her hand over her new baby bump.
Knightley, 34, and Righton, 35, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Edie. The couple were married in 2013.
Knightley was last seen in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Righton is a member of English band Klaxons, whose last album Love Frequency was released in 2014.