Trending Stories

Liam Hemsworth recalls losing Thor role to brother Chris Hemsworth
Halima Aden celebrates SI swimsuit issue: 'Don't change yourself'
Blake Shelton accepts engagement countdown clock on 'Ellen'
K-pop girl group Twice announces three U.S. shows
Lifetime to air 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact' on Saturday

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer wins 21st game, earns second longest streak
Kenan Thompson plans to stay on 'SNL': 'It's the best job in the world'
Lockheed's Sidekick adds increased firepower to F-35 fighters
High school senior accepted to 116 colleges, offered $3.7 million in scholarships
Open heart surgery better than stents for multivessel disease, study says
 
Back to Article
/