Charlize Theron (R) and Seth Rogen attend the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Charlize Theron says she is not in a feud with Angelina Jolie. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron says there's no feud with Angelina Jolie.

The 43-year-old actress addressed her rumored beef with Jolie in a joint interview with her Long Shot co-star Seth Rogen during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Theron said her reported feud with Jolie was "100 percent" an instance of the media pitting two celebrities against each other.

"I don't know her very well, I know her from events, but always so lovely," the star said.

"We really don't know each other. We're not friends or hang out. But she's never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm," she added.

Rumors of a Theron and Jolie feud surfaced in January after Theron was linked to Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt. Theron also addressed reports she turned down the role of Wonder Woman.

"I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down," the actress said. "This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging."

"So somebody had said to me, 'Oh, there's action on this thing Wonder Woman. We just want to make you aware of it,'" she recalled. "I'm like, 'I'm just not familiar with it. What does Wonder Woman do?' This person said, 'No, it's for Wonder Woman's mom.'"

Theron plays a presidential candidate in Long Shot, which opens in theaters Friday. She said in the June issue of Marie Claire she was initially nervous to take the part in the romantic comedy.

"When you do something that's outside your wheelhouse, you naturally function from a place of fear a little bit," she said.