BTS attends the Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 12. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS will kick off the "Good Morning America" summer concert series this month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will perform on Good Morning America this month.

The ABC morning show announced Friday BTS will kick off its summer concert series May 15 at Central Park in New York.

Good Morning America shared the news and a promo photo featuring BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook on Twitter.

"WEDNESDAY, May 15: @BTS_twt performs LIVE at our party in the Park, headlining our Summer Concert Series! It's gonna be LIT! #BTSonGMA #BTS #ARMY," the post reads.

The summer concert series will take place May through August. Other performers include Ciara (May 31), Adam Lambert (June 28), Keith Urban (Aug. 9) and Chance the Rapper (Aug. 16).

BTS previously performed on Good Morning America in September. The group took to the stage with their single "Idol."

BTS last released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April. The group won Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards this week.