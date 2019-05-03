Trending Stories

Liam Hemsworth recalls losing Thor role to brother Chris Hemsworth
Halima Aden celebrates SI swimsuit issue: 'Don't change yourself'
Blake Shelton accepts engagement countdown clock on 'Ellen'
K-pop girl group Twice announces three U.S. shows
Lifetime to air 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact' on Saturday

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Tribeca Film Festival

Latest News

Ontario library solves mystery of returned book's 49-year absence
Indiana construction workers discover 12,000-year-old mastodon
Trump, Putin discuss Mueller report in hourlong phone call
Federal judges strike down Ohio's gerrymandered congressional maps
Pew Research Center: More women, young people voted in 2018 midterms
 
Back to Article
/