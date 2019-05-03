Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill" is the inspiration behind a new Broadway musical. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Jagged Little Pill, a new musical based on Alanis Morissette's album of the same name, will open on Broadway in December.

Deadline reported the production will begin previews Nov. 3 at Broadhurst Theatre in New York, with opening night to follow Dec. 5. Tickets go on sale May 23.

Jagged Little Pill features lyrics by Morissette and music by Morissette and Glen Ballard. Juno writer Diablo Cody penned the original story, with Diane Paulus as director.

Morissette's songs "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic" appear in the new musical. Producers shared a new version of "You Learn" in a tweet Friday.

Jagged Little Pill is inspired by the themes of Morissette's album. The musical follows the Healys, a suburban family whose picture-perfect life begins to fall apart.

Jagged Little Pill premiered at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., in May 2018. Morissette previously praised the production team, calling the musical her "musical theatre dream come true."

"The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent," the singer said. "Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity."