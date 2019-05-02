May 2 (UPI) -- WWE has announced plans to hold another professional wrestling event in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

The untitled event will feature WWE stars such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Braun Strowman, the company said on Wednesday.

The event will be taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Details on which matches will be taking place and regional broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

This will mark the third time WWE has held an event in Saudi Arabia following the Greatest Royal Rumble, which took place last April, and Crown Jewel, which took place in November.

The sports-entertainment giant has come under fire in the past for performing in Saudi Arabia after American resident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Goldberg hasn't been featured on WWE programming since he was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame last April. The former World Champion's last match was against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Lesnar was last seen battling Rollins at this year's WrestleMania 35. It was previously unclear if Lesnar would be returning following the match.