Seungri, already under investigation over allegations of arranging sex services for potential clients, is now being probed for embezzlement. Photo by Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- Police said Thursday they are investigating former Big Bang member Seungri on allegations that he embezzled funds from a night club embroiled in drug and sex scandals.

He is suspected of having misappropriated money at Burning Sun, a club in southern Seoul where he worked as a public relations director.

The club closed down in February after it came under investigation over drug use, sexual violence and corrupt ties with district police.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it has summoned Seungri for questioning over allegations that he embezzled 200 million won (US$172,000) in the name commission for using the name of another club, co-founded by Seungri and a businessman.

In a related probe, police are looking into the head of Yuri Holdings, a company co-founded by Seungri and other Burning Sun investors. They are suspected of having embezzled around 2 billion won in total.

Seungri, 29, has also been under probe over allegations that he arranged sex services for potential foreign investors at Seoul night clubs and was involved in running the crime-riddled Burning Sun club.

He is one of a number of entertainers who allegedly shared sex videos of about 10 women secretly filmed by singer Jung Joon Young in a mobile chat room.

Jung is now in jail over allegations that he recorded sex videos of the women he slept with and uploaded them to the KakaoTalk messenger chat room.