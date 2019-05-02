May 2 (UPI) -- Paula Abdul and Julianne Hough are laughing off their flying hat incident at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The 56-year-old singer and 30-year-old dancer took to Twitter on Wednesday after Abdul accidentally hit Hough in the neck with a hat during her performance at the awards show.

Abdul was singing and dancing amid the crowd when she tossed her hat into the audience. The hat hit Hough, who said "Ow!" and gave a surprised look but kept dancing to the performance.

Hough shared a photo of herself with a towel around her neck following the awards show.

"The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul's flying hat! Love you, babe!!! #BBMAs," she captioned the post.

Abdul laughed about the moment in her response.

"OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love," she wrote, adding three tears of laughter emojis. "xoP."

Abdul announced plans for a Las Vegas residency prior to the awards show. She will kick off her Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl show Aug. 13 at the Flamingo.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity and I'm excited to be housed in one place where people can come and see me," the singer said, according to Billboard. "I feel like this is the time to do an intimate, fun and exciting show."