Lucy Liu becomes second Asian-American actress on Hollywood Walk of Fame

May 2 (UPI) -- Lucy Liu was honored this week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming only the second Asian-America woman to receive the coveted accolade.

In her acceptance speech Wednesday, the "Elementary" actress thanked Anna May Wong, the first Asian-American woman to receive a star, for being paving the way for actresses like herself, Variety reported.

"When I moved to Los Angeles, I actually lived on Vine Street, so it's thrilling to have Anna May Wong, who is the first Asian-American Actress, as my neighbor," Liu said in her speech. "A hundred years ago, she was a pioneer while enduring racism, marginalization and exclusion."

"We could actually start our own little Chinatown right her," she joked, as their stars are in close proximity on the Walk of Fame.

Liu, 50, said people often talk about her "mainstream success" and how she broke ground for other Asians to enter the industry, but she said she was fortunate to have such "trailblazers" as Wong and action star Bruce Lee.

"If my body of work somehow helped bridge the gap between stereotypical roles, first given to Anna May, and mainstream success today, I am thrilled to have been a part of that process," she said.

She then thanked show created David E. Kelly for casting her in the late 1990s hit comedy "Ally McBeal." She said when she was cast in the show alongside Calista Flockhart, it was rare to see diversity on the screen.

"David, thank you for taking a chance on me," she said, before also thanking her parents.

"This dream-fulfilling honor I am receiving today affirms that anyone who feels like an outsider can take her place among the stars," she said. "Thank you very much."

On hand for the ceremony were also members of her "Charlie's Angels" cast, including Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.