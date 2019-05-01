Lee Jun-dong, Steven Yeun and Jeon Jong-seo (left to right) attend the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "Burning" on May 16, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Steven Yeun (L), pictured with Joana Pak, welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with the photographer Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is a dad of two.

People reported Tuesday the 35-year-old actor welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with wife Joana Pak.

Pak, a photographer, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories. She posted a pair of photos with her newborn daughter.

Yeun and Pak married in December 2016 and are also parents of 2-year-old son Jude Malcolm.

Yeun has yet to address the news, but shared a photo of Pak on his Instagram account Wednesday. He captioned the picture with a tiger emoji.

Pak had announced her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary with Yeun in December. She showed off her baby bump in a mirror selfie and captioned the photo with family emojis.

Yeun played Glenn Rhee in Seasons 1-6 of the AMC series The Walking Dead. He recently starred in the Korean film Burning, which became available on Netflix this week.

"Netflix will be very fascinating. I know it's not necessarily meant for a younger audience, but I feel like it speaks really about the younger audience, so I'm really fascinated to see what the response is," the star said of the film in an interview with Decider published Monday.

"This film has always been an interesting one for me," he added. "There was something about the way this movie came together -- and the serendipitous-ness of how I was involved -- often lent itself to this feeling of, 'This movie's meant to be found.' It's meant to be found on everyone else's singular terms in some way."

Burning is directed by Lee Chang-dong and co-stars Yoo Ah-in and Jeon Jong-seo. The film is a psychological drama based on "Barn Burning" from The Elephant Vanishes by Haruki Murakami.