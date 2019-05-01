Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly and Chuck Todd (left to right) attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hoda Kotb discussed the possibility of a third child after adopting a second daughter, Hope Catherine, with Joel Schiffman. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is keeping the door open for more children in the future.

The 54-year-old television personality discussed the possibility of a third child in the May 13 issue of People after adopting a second daughter, Hope Catherine, with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

"I come from three, so I think the door's still open," she told the magazine, according to Today.

Kotb is parent to baby Hope and 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy, whom she adopted in February 2017. She marveled at her growing family in the interview.

"I just can't believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I'm just overwhelmed with joy," the star said.

The Today host also voiced her awe at her capacity for love.

"I felt like, before Haley came, I'd had an average life. She stepped in it, my heart exploded. And then, all of a sudden, this little girl Hope steps in and you realize how much room there is in there," Kotb said.

"You think you're topped out. But your heart's ability to expand blows my mind," she added.

Kotb posted new pictures with Hope and Haley on Wednesday.

Kotb announced Hope's birth during an episode of Today in April. She introduced her baby girl to co-host Al Roker later on in the month and shared family photos with Hope and Haley on Easter.