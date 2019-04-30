Jamie Foxx pictured here, said John Singleton "impacted the world" with his vision. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Samuel L. Jackson, pictured here, said John Singleton blazed the trail for many young filmmakers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker John Singleton, pictured here, died on Monday following a stroke. Several celebrities, including Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson, commented on the director's death on social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Hollywood stars and directors, including Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx and Ava DuVerney, paid their respects on Twitter and Instagram to John Singleton following the filmmaker's death.

Singleton died at age 51 Monday in Los Angeles, 12 days after having a stroke. He was hospitalized April 17 after he experienced leg weakness on a long flight. Singleton has been in a medically induced coma before his family decided to remove life support.

"Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young filmmakers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!" Jackson said.

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

"God blessings ... you changed a culture with your art ... and impacted the world with your vision," Foxx said alongside a photo of Singleton.

"You were just at the house ... Holding our new angel in your arms ... I asked you that day would you be Soraya's God Father," Gibson said alongside photos of Singleton with the actor's infant daughter. "Love you bro ... my heart hurts," he wrote.

"There aren't many of us out here doing this. It's a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms," DuVernay said alongside a photo of herself hugging Singleton.

There aren't many of us out here doing this. It's a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

"I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world," Ice Cube said alongside a photo of himself posing with Singleton.

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes '90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

"RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything," Jordan Peele said.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

"The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton ... you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on ... "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. RIP," Viola Davis said.

The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton....you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on....'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest". RIP— Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 29, 2019

"Sad sad news. Such a good director and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP #JohnSingleton," Ron Howard said.

Singleton was the first black and youngest filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director in 1991 for Boyz n the Hood. The drama starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne and Regina King, among others.

Singleton also was known for helming Shaft starring Jackson in the lead role, Abduction, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Baby Boy and 2 Fast 2 Furious starring Tyrese Gibson and television series Snowfall.