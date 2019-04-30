April 30 (UPI) -- Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie were nominated for the Best New Musical Tony Award in New York on Tuesday morning.
Broadway icons Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth real aloud the names of the nominees at the Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan.
Winners are to be announced at a ceremony June 9. James Corden is hosting the gala, which will air on CBS.
Special awards will be presented to the puppet creators behind King Kong, the late actress Marin Mazzie and Jason Michael Webb, who arranged the music for the show Choir Boy.
Actress Judith Light is scheduled to accept the Isabelle Stevenson humanitarian award.
The nominees in the other top categories are:Best Musical Revival Oklahoma! Kiss Me, Kate Best New Play Choir Boy The Ferryman Gary
Brooks Ashmanskas The Prom
Derrick Baskin Ain' Too Proud to Beg
Alex Brightman Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana TootsieBest Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen The Prom
Beth Leavel The Prom
Eva Noblezada Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara Kiss Me, KateBest Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston Network
Jeff Daniels To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver Burn This
Jeremy Pope Choir BoyBest Actress in a Play
Annette Bening Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Laura Donnelly The Ferryman
Elaine May The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeeer Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf Hillary and Clinton