April 30 (UPI) -- Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie were nominated for the Best New Musical Tony Award in New York on Tuesday morning.

Broadway icons Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth real aloud the names of the nominees at the Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan.

Winners are to be announced at a ceremony June 9. James Corden is hosting the gala, which will air on CBS.

Special awards will be presented to the puppet creators behind King Kong, the late actress Marin Mazzie and Jason Michael Webb, who arranged the music for the show Choir Boy.

Actress Judith Light is scheduled to accept the Isabelle Stevenson humanitarian award.

The nominees in the other top categories are:

Brooks Ashmanskas The Prom

Derrick Baskin Ain' Too Proud to Beg

Alex Brightman Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana Tootsie

Stephanie J. Block The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen The Prom

Beth Leavel The Prom

Eva Noblezada Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara Kiss Me, Kate

Paddy Considine The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston Network

Jeff Daniels To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver Burn This

Jeremy Pope Choir Boy

Annette Bening Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Laura Donnelly The Ferryman

Elaine May The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeeer Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf Hillary and Clinton