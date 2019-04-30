Robert Holley, a naturalized Korean citizen from America and TV personality, was arrested April 8 after police discovered that he had allegedly bought methamphetamine from a drug dealer. Photo by Yonhap News Agency

SUWON, South Korea, April 30 (UPI) -- Robert Holley, a naturalized Korean citizen from America and TV personality, bought 1 gram of methamphetamine and took the illegal substance twice in March, police said Tuesday.

The Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency made the announcement after wrapping up a monthlong drug investigation into Holley, better known among local TV viewers by his Korean name Ha Il.

The police agency said it plans to refer Holley's case to the prosecution Wednesday for an indictment.

The 58-year-old from California became a TV celebrity in Korea after he appeared on a number of talk shows speaking in a fluent Korean dialect from Busan. He gave up his U.S. citizenship in 1997 to become a Korean.

Holley is accused of purchasing 1 gram of methamphetamine online in the middle of March and using it with a 20-year-old foreign acquaintance. Police said Holley later used the drug again alone at his home in Seoul.

Holley was detained on April 8 after police found a drug dealer, under investigation in a separate case, received a remittance of $600 (700,000 won) from the TV celebrity.

Police found a syringe apparently used for the administration of drugs at Holley's house and his urine test showed positive results.

Holley admitted to his drug charges, but a local court rejected the police's request for an arrest warrant on April 10, citing a low possibility of him destroying evidence.

Holley reportedly told police he took the drugs because he had a lot of stress related to work.