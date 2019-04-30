The late Luke Perry attending the premiere of "Dark Tourist" on August 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie Perry has named a preschool in Africa after her deceased father. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Sophie Perry, the daughter of late actor Luke Perry, has named a preschool in Malawi, Africa, after her father.

Sophie, who has been working in Malawi to help raise funds to develop preschools in the country, confirmed that she opened a new preschool named after Luke on Instagram Monday.

"Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects! Our first school is finished and I can't tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad," Sophie said alongside a photo of herself standing in front of the school with a group of people.

Luke Perry, best known for starring in Beverly Hills, 90210 and then Riverdale, died in March at age 52 after suffering from a massive stroke.

Sophie returned home from Malawi to be with her father after learning about his condition.

"And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I," Sophie said at the time, thanking fans for their support.