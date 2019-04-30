America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria (left to right) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Miss Bala" on January 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will feature Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and The Voice U.K. coach Jennifer Hudson as presenters.

Kelly Clarkson, who will host and perform at the awards show, announced Tuesday the 23-year-old actress and 37-year-old singer will present awards at the event Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Turner will take the stage with her Dark Phoenix co-star Tye Sheridan, who plays Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in the upcoming movie. Hudson will present the Icon Award to singer Mariah Carey.

Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, Asher Angel, Becky G, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, David Guetta, Erin and Sara Foster, Florida Georgia Line, Jesse Spencer, Julia Michaels, Julianna Hough, Kane Brown, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Denver, Ralph Macchio, Rob Gronkowski, Ross Lynch and Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Terry Crews, and William Zabka will also present awards.

"Here are all of the amazing people who you'll see presenting on the @BBMAs stage tomorrow night on NBC!" Billboard captioned a video of Clarkson listing the presenters.

Hudson, a singer and actress who came to fame during American Idol Season 3, shared her excitement in a tweet on her own account Tuesday.

"I'm so honored to apart of this iconic moment. @mariahcarey this is well-deserved," she wrote. "This is your moment and I'm beyond excited to be apart. #billboardmusicawards."

The Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC. Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie will open the awards show with a performance of their single "ME!" with Ciara, Dan + Shay, Madonna and Maluma, and other acts to perform.