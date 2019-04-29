It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our friend and band member, Phil McCormack. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. Phil's contributions to Molly Hatchet were heard around the world. He will be missed but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/xJF6tOGP1i

April 29 (UPI) -- Southern hard rock band Molly Hatchet announced on social media that lead singer Phil McCormack has died. He was 58.

"It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our friend and band member, Phil McCormack. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. Phil's contributions to Molly Hatchet were heard around the world. He will be missed but never forgotten," the "Flirtin' with Disaster" singers tweeted.

Billboard.com said Monday that McCormack began performing with the Florida-based band in 1992. He previously was a member of The Roadducks and Savoy Brown.

No cause of death has been disclosed.