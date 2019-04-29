Famous birthdays for April 29: Master P, Katherine Langford

April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863
-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899
-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901
-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917
-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931
-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 86)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 85)
-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 83)
-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938 (age 81)
-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 72)
-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 72)
-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 72)
-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951
-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 67)
-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 65)
-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 64)
-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 62)
-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 49)
-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 49)
-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 49)
-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 41)
-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 41)
-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 23)