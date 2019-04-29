Classic Universal monsters coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019

Universal Studios has announced that classic characters such as The Wolf Man and Frankenstein's Monster will be featured in a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights 2019. Image courtesy of Universal Studios

April 29 (UPI) -- Classic Universal movie characters such as The Wolf Man and Frankenstein's Monster are headed to Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

Halloween Horror Nights, which will begin in September at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, features haunted mazes based off of scary movies and television shows.

Guests at Universal Orlando Resort will get to experience the Universal Monsters maze that will also feature Dracula, the Mummy and the Creature from the Black Lagoon along with the Wolf Man and Frankenstein's Monster.

The maze, which was given a teaser trailer on YouTube, will incorporate areas based on Dracula's castle, Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory and ancient Egypt.

Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood will be offered a maze based on Universal's 1943 film Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man. The attraction will reimagine the film and highlight the deadly confrontation between the two horror icons.

Universal Studios announced in March that Netflix's Stranger Things would once again be a featured haunted maze at both theme park locations.