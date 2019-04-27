Famous birthdays for April 27: Jenna Coleman, Dutch King Willem-Alexander

Jenna Coleman attends the Lulu Guinness Paint Project event in London on July 11, 2013. She turns 32 on April 27. File photo by Featureflash/Shutterstock

Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 12, 2015. The singer turns 35 on April 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo