Judith Light to be honored with Isabelle Stevenson Award at Tonys

Judith Light will be receiving the Isabelle Stevenson award at the 2019 Tony Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Judith Light will be receiving the Isabelle Stevenson award at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9.

The prestigious award is given out annually to those who contribute to humanitarian, social or charitable causes.

Previous winners include David Hyde Pierce, Rosie O' Donnell, Phyllis Newman, Eve Ensler, Larry Kramer, Bernadette Peters, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes, Nick Scandalios and Baayork Lee.

Light is being honored due to her HIV/AIDS advocacy and support for LGBT rights. The actress has worked with a number of charitable organizations over her career including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, GLAAD, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among others.

"To be so generously acknowledged by The American Theater Wing, The Broadway League and the Tony Awards, and to be included with these outstanding individuals who have received this honor before me, has been one of the most extraordinary gifts I have ever received in my life," Light said in a statement.

Light is a two-time Tony winner who won Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2012 for her role in Other Desert Cities and in 2013 for her role in The Assembled Parties. She was nominated for a Tony in 2011 for starring in Lombardi.

James Corden of Late Late Show fame will be hosting the Tony Awards which are taking place from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Nominations will be announced on April 30.