Ozuna dominates Billboard Latin Music Awards with record 11 wins

Host Gaby Espino and Bad Bunny present an award onstage during the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

CNCO accepts the Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group onstage during the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ozuna accepts the Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo one of 11 awards he received at the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Ozuna dominated the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, winning nearly a dozen awards on the night, including the show's top honor.

The Puerto Rican singer broke a show record for most awards in a single night, winning 11 in total including Artist of the Year, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year and Latin Album of the Year as well as, Tropical Song of the Year for his song "Sobredosis" with Rome Santos and Latin Pop Song of the Year for "Me Niego," his collaboration with Reik and Wisin.

Ozuna also took to the stage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas to perform his hit "Te Robare" with Nicky Jam as well as a medley of "Taki Taki" and "Baila, Baila, Baila" along with DJ Snake, Daddy Yankee and Anuell AA.

Bad Bunny, another star of the night, shared the Hot Latin Song of the Year award with Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Casper Magico, Nio Garcia and Darell for their song "Te Bote," along with winning Social Artist of the Year.

"I didn't realize I had won because I was too stuck in [Instagram]," he said upon accepting the award.

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA took home the New Artist of the Year award and also shared a passionate kiss with his fiancee and fellow artist Karol G. after performing "Secreto" and "Culpables" together.

Other notable winners included CNCO for Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group, Cardi B for Crossover Artist of the Year and Luis Miguel for Tour of the Year.

Juan Luis Guerra was presented a special award as Kate Garcia, Fonseca and Pedro Capo delivered a tribute to the Dominican artist by performing his songs "Burbujas de Amor," "La Travesia" and Ojala Que Llueva Cafe."