Isley Brothers receive star on St. Louis Walk of Fame

The Isley Brothers, Ernie Isley (L) and Ronald Isley, are best known for their song "Shout," released in 1959.

April 25 (UPI) -- In front of the Pageant theatre with a crowd of 300 people on hand, celebrated music group Isley Brothers were inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

Ronald and Ernie Isley, who were accompanied by their wives, said they were honored by the turnout, the St. Louis American reported.

"We so are glad to see all of you here," Ronald said. "I remember being here with Chuck Berry some years ago, and I thought it was wonderful."

Though the band is originally from Cincinnati, the brothers have lived in St. Louis since 1998.

"I've been living here for 21 years," Ronald said. "That lets you know I like it. I love it."

The band, known for its iconic song "Shout" has won Grammy awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2014, had two songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and has been the recipient of several other awards during its over 60-year career.

"The only way you get an award like this is through divine grace and the support of music lovers," Ernie said.

To be nominated for the walk of fame, one must be born or have resided in St. Louis for their formative or creative years and have had national impact on cultural heritage, the St. Louis Walk of Fame said on its website.