Entertainment News Frieze New York unveils inaugural sculpture installation By Danielle Haynes ( )

Artist Paulo Nazareth stands with his piece "DRY CUT [from BLACKS IN THE POOL - Tommie]," 2019. Nazareth's art memorializes iconic figures from the civil rights era, with this piece representing Tommie Smith. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Harriet and Annie (Capri)," 2018, and "Josephine and Kazumi (Real Red)," 2018, by Hank Willis Thomas are on display outside. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo License Photo Thomas "frames" public spaces with comic book-inspired bubbles in bright colors. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | "Jaume Plensa Behind the Walls," 2019 is on display near Fifth Avenue. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Porte II," 1974, by Joan Miro is on display near Sixth Avenue. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Porte II," 1974, by Miro. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Rest Upon," 2009, by Kiki Smith. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "DRY CUT [from BLACKS IN THE POOL - Tommie]," 2019, by Nazareth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

April 25 (UPI) -- Frieze New York, the famed contemporary art fair, unveiled its first sculpture installation Thursday on the grounds of Rockefeller Center. The installation features sculptures by 14 international artists, including Nick Cave, Aaron Curry, Jose Davila, Walter De Maria, Rochelle Goldberg, Goshka Macuga, Ibrahim Mahama, Joan Miro, Paulo Nazareth, Jaume Plans, Pedro Reyes, Kiki Smith, Sarah Sze and Hank Willis Thomas.

The artworks are on display throughout the interior and exterior of Rockefeller Center in Manhattan through June 28.

"Frieze Sculpture will encourage exploration of the whole campus, including its interior spaces, and hidden histories," Frieze New York said in its announcement of the installation.

Curator Brett Littman said the installation project was inspired by Isamu Noguchi's News, a 22-foot-tall bas-relief sculpture of five journalists at 50 Rockefeller Plaza.