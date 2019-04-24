Seth MacFarlane receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Seth MacFarlane (R) reacts to comments by Mila Kunis during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,661st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Ann Druyan and Ted Danson pose during an unveiling ceremony to honor MacFarlane with the 2,661st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Seth MacFarlane touches his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,661st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Seth MacFarlane received the 2,661st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard attended by celebrity friends of the comedian and voice actor.

Featured guests on Tuesday included Mila Kunis, who voices Meg on MacFarlane's animated comedy Family Guy, Ted Danson and Ann Druyan who worked with MacFarlane on resurrecting her documentary series Cosmos.

"Seth's voice and comedy defines our generation," Kunis said. "The tone and tenor of the content that he creates is irreverent, shocking and funny in a time when boundaries for comedy are shaped by an audience that has heard it all and wholesale rejects much of which was historically considered comedic fodder."

MacFarlane is best known as the co-creator of Family Guy where he also voices a number of the show's main characters including Peter, Stewie and Brian. The series has nabbed the animator four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance and Outstanding Music and Lyrics.

MacFarlane is additionally the co-creator, executive producer and voice over star of animated comedy American Dad! and is the creator, producer and star of live-action sci-fi series The Orville.

MacFarlane's film credits include directing and starring in TED, TED 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West. He voiced the character of Mike in Sing and appeared in Logan Lucky.

MacFarlane has released a number of jazz albums that have earned him multiple Grammy nominations including 2011's Music is Better Than Words and 2017's In Full Swing.