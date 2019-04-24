Lucy Liu attends BTIG Commissions for Charity Day on May 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Liu will become the second Asian-American woman to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Lucy Liu will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May.

NBC News confirmed Tuesday the 50-year-old actress will be honored at a ceremony May 1 in Los Angeles for her contributions to television.

Liu will become the second Asian-American woman to receive a plaque on the famed stretch of sidewalk. The first was Anna May Wong, a Chinese-American actress who came to fame in the 1920s and received her star in 1960.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said actresses Demi Moore and Rhea Perlman will speak at Liu's ceremony.

"We're excited to honor Lucy Liu and we placed her star next to the star of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress to grace Hollywood's film screens," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said.

"When we place Walk of Fame stars, we love to juxtapose Hollywood's golden age icons with the role models who represent the exciting shifts taking place in the film industry whenever we can," she explained.

Liu is known for playing Ling Woo on Ally McBeal and Joan Watson on Elementary. Elementary co-stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and will return for a seventh season May 23 on CBS.