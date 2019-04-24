Kate Middleton arrives at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London on January 24, 2018. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Kate Middleton (R) and Prince William introduce Prince Louis in London on April 23, 2018. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

Kate Middleton (R), pictured with Prince William, will preside over the opening of the Anna Freud NCCF Centre of Excellence May 1 in London. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton will help launch a new support center for children and families.

Kensington Palace said Wednesday the 37-year-old duchess of Cambridge will preside over the official opening of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families Centre of Excellence May 1 in London.

The Centre of Excellence will provide science, education and mental health support for families. The campus features a school for 48 vulnerable children who have been excluded from mainstream education.

Middleton has been a patron of the Anna Freud NCCF since 2016.

"We are delighted that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Anna Freud Centre, is opening our new Centre of Excellence on Wednesday 1 May," the organization tweeted Wednesday.

In addition, Middleton will visit the Pears Family School at its new location in London. The school is founded and sponsored by the Anna Freud NCCF.

"The Duchess will also visit the Pears Family School in its new building and meet children and their families participating in a music class," the palace said.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @AFNCCF Patron, will officially open their new Centre of Excellence on Wednesday 1st May.



Middleton is parent to three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis, with Prince William. The palace shared new photos of Louis Monday ahead of his first birthday.