Hailey Baldwin finds strength in Justin Bieber, friends and family

Hailey Baldwin explained how Justin Bieber and her loved ones keep her centered and optimistic amid personal struggles and anxiety. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Hailey Baldwin says she finds strength in husband Justin Bieber and her friends and family.

The 22-year-old model explained in an interview with Glamour published Tuesday how Bieber and her loved ones keep her centered and optimistic amid personal struggles and anxiety.

"I look at the people in my life. I look at the relationships I have. I look at, like, the things that are positive and try to remind myself of them. Like, I love my parents. I have great friends. I have an amazing husband," Baldwin said.

"Everybody has things that are going bad in their life -- no matter who you are or what is going on. There are always going to be things that bother you, or that you struggle with, that are never going to go away. And instead of focusing on those things, I try to flip the thought and focus on the other stuff."

Baldwin recounted her struggle with anxiety and praised those who have also shared their stories. She said the emerging dialogue has helped erase the stigma about mental health issues.

"There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff," the star said. "[Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside."

"And I think I used to do that a little bit. People would ask me, 'How are you?' and I'd be like, 'I'm fine; I'm good.' But really I'd be crying in my hotel room all night," she said. "You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes ... I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions."

Baldwin said in an Instagram post in December social media scrutiny is a big factor in her anxiety. She called out Bieber's "possessive" fans in an interview with Cosmopolitan in March for criticizing her relationship with the singer.

"I'm like, you actually don't know me. You don't know him," the model said. "What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, 'This is so dumb.'"

Baldwin and Bieber confirmed their marriage in November.