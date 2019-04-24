Britney Spears tells concerned fans 'all is well': 'I am strong'

Britney Spears spoke out on Instagram following reports hr father, Jamie Spears, forced her to seek treatment at a mental health facility. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is reassuring concerned fans amid rumors about her well-being and family.

The 37-year-old singer spoke out in an Instagram video Tuesday following reports her father, Jamie Spears, forced her to seek treatment at a mental health facility.

"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me," Spears said in the clip. "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal."

"Don't worry, I'll be back very soon," she promised.

"#FreeBritney" trended on social media last week after the rumors raised concern about Spears' conservatorship. Jamie has managed Spears' finances and other affairs since 2008.

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many crazy things being said," Spears explained in the caption.

"I am trying to take moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me," she said.

Spears blamed her former manager, Sam Lufti, for spreading misinformation.

"Don't believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lufti years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address," the singer said.

"My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment," she told fans. "You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way."

An unnamed man, who claimed to be part of Spears' legal team, had called into the Britney's Gram podcast last week and said Jamie was forcing Spears to get help. Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, voiced her loyalty to Spears in an Instagram post Monday after fans questioned if she has the singer's best interests at heart.

"I have been here long before anyone else, and I'll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have," she wrote. "Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore."

Spears surprised fans in January by cancelling her Las Vegas residency to care for her dad following his emergency surgery. Fans have become increasingly concerned about the star's well-being since.