Webby Awards 2019: Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres win big

Jimmy Fallon stands on a float during the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Will Smith won a Webby Award alongside others stars such as Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the winners of the 23rd annual Webby Awards.

The Webby Awards honors the best of the internet through categories that span websites, videos, advertising, apps, mobile, social, podcasts and video games.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony hosted by Jenny Slate set to take place on May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Will Smith won the Webby award for Events & Live Streams in the video category for his YouTube original titled The Jump. The video followed the actor as he bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon in celebration of his 50th birthday.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won the Webby and Webby People's Voice award for Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment. The Ellen DeGeneres Show won the Webby People's Voice award for Celebrity/Fan in the Social category.

Other winners included Childish Gambino's "This Is America" winning the Webby and Webby People's Voice award for Music Video; Fortnite winning the Webby for Best Multiplayer/Competitive Game; The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library winning the Webby and Webby People's Voice award for Humor in the webseries category; Jimmy Kimmel Live's Mean Tweets - Avengers Edition winning the Webby People's Voice award for Comedy: Shortform in the video category; and Schitt's Creek Social Media winning the Webby and Webby People's Voice Award for Television and Film.

The full list of winners can be viewed on the official Webby Awards website.