Jeremy Jordan took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl, Clara Eloise, with wife Ashley Spencer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Supergirl star Jeremy Jordan is a new dad.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl, Clara Eloise, with his wife, actress Ashley Spencer, on Sunday.

Jordan shared a slideshow of photos of his newborn daughter, including a picture of Clara cuddled up on Spencer's chest. He marveled at his baby girl in the caption.

"Clara Eloise. They tried to prepare us, but you defy all expectation. You are utter perfection," Jordan wrote.

"And to my incredible wife Ashley, I will never forget your bravery and strength. Yesterday, I fell in love with you all over again," he said.

"Thank you as well to the incredible staff at @nyphospital and @weillcornell... And to Molly and Ron Spencer as well as @brauhala for keeping us going through the all-nighter," the star added.

People said Jordan and Spencer, an actress known for her work on Broadway, married in Canton, Ohio, in 2012. Spencer told Broadway.com the same year she met Jordan after reaching out to him online.

"I saw Jeremy singing [in an online] video while I was auditioning for Rock of Ages, and I was like, 'Wow, he can really sing,'" the actress recalled. "So we started messaging each other on Facebook about Rock of Ages and he was really helpful."

"We're very supportive of each other," she added. "There are so many ups and downs in this business ... But we're huge support systems for each other and we find a really nice balance."

Jordan plays Winslow "Winn" Schott, Jr., on Supergirl, which is in the midst of its third season on The CW. The series co-stars Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh and David Harewood.