Lena Dunham is set to release a new podcast on Luminary titled "The C-Word." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown has released a podcast series on new subscription service Luminary. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has releaed a new podcast on subscription service Luminary. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Luminary, a new podcast subscription service that features exclusive shows from celebrities such as Trevor Noah, Lena Dunham and Karamo Brown, has launched for iOS and Android devices.

Luminary, which can also be accessed on the web, offers 27, ad-free exclusive podcasts for $7.99 a month. The number of exclusive shows will be increased to over 40 by the summer.

A free version of Luminary is also available with the first episode of each exclusive podcast being released for free. The service additionally promises that hundreds of thousands of popular podcasts are available as well.

Other stars such as Hannibal Buress and Russell Brand have also partnered with Luminary and will be releasing their own podcasts.

Noah's podcast titled On Second Thought, will feature the current Daily Show host challenging himself and his viewers to explore unfamiliar angles and differing viewpoints.

Brown's self-titled show meanwhile, features the Queer Eye star giving relationship advice to fans who call into the show.

"If you've ever wanted advice from me on how to deal with the relationship with yourself or somebody else, here is your chance to speak directly to me," Brown said on Twitter Monday.

Dunham's podcast, The C-Word, will also feature Alissa Bennett, and is set to be released on Luminary on May 11.

"Join them for a rich, hilarious and heartbreaking look into exactly what it means when we call a woman 'crazy,'" reads the synopsis.