Famous birthdays for April 23: Lee Majors, Valerie Bertinelli

John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference to officially announce that WWE's WrestleMania will be returning to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on March 16. He turns 42 on April 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lee Majors attends the premiere of "Do You Believe" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 16, 2015. The actor turns 80 on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English playwright William Shakespeare in 1564

-- James Buchanan, 15th president of the United States, in 1791

-- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Planck in 1858

-- Canadian Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lester Pearson in 1897

-- Actor/diplomat Shirley Temple Black in 1928

-- Distance runner/author Jim Fixx in 1932

-- Singer Roy Orbison in 1936

-- Actor Lee Majors in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor David Birney in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor Sandra Dee in 1942

-- Actor Herve Villechaize in 1943

-- Actor Joyce DeWitt in 1949 (age 70)

-- Documentarian Michael Moore in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Jan Hooks in 1957

-- Actor Valerie Bertinelli in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor George Lopez in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Melina Kanakaredes in 1967 (age 52)

-- Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1968

-- Comedian John Oliver in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Kal Penn in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor/wrestler John Cena in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Jaime King in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor Dev Patel in 1990 (age 29)

-- Model Gigi Hadid in 1995 (age 24)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim in 2000 (age 19)