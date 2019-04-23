April 23 (UPI) -- Engaged couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.
Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord in the Marvel cinematic universe, was all smiles alongside Schwarzenegger on Monday as the pair posed together.
The actor wore a black suit with a white undershirt and a checkered tie while Schwarzenegger donned a black and silver leopard-printed dress by Monique Lhuillier, People magazine reported.
Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, became engaged in January after being linked together in June. Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for eight years before they called it quits in August 2017. Pratt and Faris are co-parents to their 6-year-old son Jack.
Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on Friday.
Other cast members from the superhero epic, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), sang a remix of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show which recapped the entire Marvel cinematic universe leading up to Endgame.
Cast member Scarlett Johansson (R) and boyfriend Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" attend the premiere. Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Robert Downey Jr. (R) and wife, producer Susan Downey attend the premiere. Downey Jr. plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Downey Jr. (L) and cast member Bradley Cooper attend the premiere. Cooper voices Rocket in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chris Pratt (R) of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and fiance Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chris Hemsworth (R) and wife, model Elsa Pataky attend the premiere. Hemsworth plays Thor in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Liam Hemsworth (L) of "Isn't It Romantic" and wife, singer Miley Cyrus attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Benedict Cumberbatch (L) of "Doctor Strange" and wife, theater director Sophie Hunter attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Don Cheadle (R) and girlfriend Bridgid Coulter attend the premiere. Cheadle plays James Rhodes/War Machine in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Evangeline Lilly plays Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Danai Gurira plays Okoye in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Josh Brolin (L) and wife, model Kathryn Boyd attend the premiere. Brolin plays Thanos in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Natalie Portman of "Thor" attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Linda Cardellini of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Smith of "Behind the Scenes Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and daughter Harley Quinn Smith of "Yoga Hosers" attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Zoe Saldana of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, LaMelo Ball, Liangelo Ball and Lonzo Ball of "Ball in the Family" attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Benedict Wong plays Wong in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo