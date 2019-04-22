April 22 (UPI) -- Singer Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys were officially married during a ceremony in New Orleans.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Marigny Opera House surrounded by family and friends including their 7-month-old son Rhys and Branch's 13-year-old daughter Owen, People magazine confirmed.

Branch posted photos of herself and Carney from the big day on Instagram Sunday.

"What a dream. Thank you to all of our incredible friends and family for helping us celebrate. We were told we drank an unprecedented 19 liters of tequila last night, Feeling the love," Branch said alongside a photo of Carney holding and kissing her from behind.

Branch also uploaded a black and white photo of herself and Carney walking down the aisle together.

Branch and Carney met in 2015 and started dating during the making of her album Hopeless Romantic. The pair were engaged in July 2017, but delayed the wedding after Branch became pregnant with Rhys who arrived in August.

Branch shares Owen with her ex-husband Teddy Landau. Carney has been married two previous times.