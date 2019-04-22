Jessica Simpson, Hoda Kotb share family photos on Easter

Kendra Wilkinson, son Hank and daughter Alijah attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Hoda Kotb attends the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Simpson and other stars spent Easter with their loved ones Sunday. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson and Hoda Kotb shared family photos with their new additions on Easter.

The 38-year-old singer and designer and 54-year-old television personality were among the stars to spend the holiday with their loved ones Sunday.

Simpson gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae on March 19. She posted a picture on Instagram with husband Eric Johnson, baby Birdie, 5-year-old son Ace Knute and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew.

"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" the star captioned the snapshot.

Kotb announced last week she adopted another daughter, Hope Catherine, with boyfriend Joel Schiffman. She shared a photo with Schiffman, baby Hope and 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy.

"This is us xo," the Today host captioned the post.

Television personality Kendra Wilkinson, model Chrissy Teigen and singer Fergie also celebrated Easter with their families. Wilkinson spent her first Easter since finalizing her divorce from Hank Baskett with her two children, 9-year-old son Hank and 6-year-old daughter Alijah.

"Happy Easter. Thanks @iamjessicahall for hosting a great party," she captioned a photo with Hank and Alijah, tagging television personality Jessica Hall in the caption.

Teigen shared pictures of Luna and Miles, her 3-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son with husband John Legend, investigating an Easter basket.

Meanwhile, Fergie posted a cute snapshot of herself and Axl Jack, her 5-year-old son with ex-husband Josh Duhamel, meeting the Easter bunny.

"#axljack," the singer captioned the post.

Kotb's Today co-host Al Roker met baby Hope for the first time last week. Her co-host Jenna Bush Hager announced during Monday's episode she is expecting her third child with husband Henry Hager.