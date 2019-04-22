Jenna Bush Hager (R) and Henry Hager attend the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Jenna Bush Hager is going to be a mom of three.

The 37-year-old television personality announced on Monday's episode of Today she's expecting another baby with husband Henry Hager.

Hager and Henry are already parents to two daughters, 6-year-old Margaret and 3-year-old Poppy. Hager told her girls about the new baby Sunday on Easter.

"I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets," she told co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin. "They told the man behind me on the airplane; they told the people at church."

Hager said she's shocked but grateful to be pregnant.

"I'm very pregnant, so I don't know how I hid this," she said. "We're thrilled! It is a shock -- it's a lot. But we're grateful. [The girls] are so happy to where they're telling strangers."

Hager and Henry will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary May 10. Hager shared a family photo on Instagram with Henry and their daughters Sunday.

"Happy Easter!! Love and peace from ours to yours!!" she captioned the post.

Hager joined Hoda Kotb as a Today fourth hour co-host this month following Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Kotb announced last week she adopted another daughter, Hope Catherine, with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.