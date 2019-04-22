Famous birthdays for April 22: Amber Heard, Jack Nicholson

Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrives at a photo call for the film "The Salvation" during the 67th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 17, 2014. The actor turns 53 on April 22. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Amber Heard attends the promotional event for the film "Aquaman" in Tokyo on February 4. The actor turns 33 on April 22. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451

-- British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707

-- German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724

-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870

-- Novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899

-- Pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904

-- Jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922

-- Painter Richard Diebenkorn in 1922

-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923

-- Actress Charlotte Rae in 1926

-- Singer Glen Campbell in 1936

-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 82)

-- Author Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 76)

-- Businessman/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944

-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 73)

-- Rock guitarist/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952

-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 60)

-- Comedian/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 33)

-- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 29)