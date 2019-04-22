April 22 (UPI) -- Dean Ambrose had his final WWE match during a special event that featured the Lunatic Fringe forming The Shield once again with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

The Shield competed on Sunday against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The event, titled The Shield's Final Chapter, was livestreamed on the WWE Network.

WWE announced in January that Ambrose, real name Jonathan Good, had decided not to renew his contract and would be leaving the company in April. No reason for his departure was given.

The Shield won the match after Reigns hit Lashley with a Spear, Rollins put down McIntyre with a Curb Stomp and Ambrose nailed Corbin with a Dirty Deeds. The trio then gathered to perform their signature Triple Powerbomb on Corbin for the three count.

Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins then shared a Shield fist bump and hugged each other inside the ring.

WWE also released an interview The Shield had with Raw announcer Michael Cole where the group discussed their friendship and favorite moments that they shared together.

Ambrose ended the interview after he stopped Cole from asking him about his future. "Eight years ago I walked into this casino. Now I'm cashing in my chips and walking away from the table. I won the game," he said.

"What I do with the rest of my life from here on out is my business. I answer to no one. This time the million dollar man didn't get what he wanted because I can't be bought," Ambrose continued.

Ambrose is a former WWE Champion who has also held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championship. He is best known as a member of The Shield, one of WWE's most popular and dominant groups.

The Shield's Final Chapter also featured Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeating Elias and Bayley & Ember Moon defeating Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad.