April 22 (UPI) -- The members of South Korean boy band BTS say they'll be "ready" for their mandatory military service when the time comes.

The K-pop stars discussed their inevitable enlistment and their future as a group during Sunday's episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

Male South Korean citizens between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve time in the military. BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook all have yet to enlist.

"As a Korean, it's natural," Jin said in the interview. "And, someday, when duty call we'll be ready to respond and do our best."

Active duty soldiers serve 21 to 24 months in South Korea, depending on the branch. BTS was reluctant to speculate how members' absences or other circumstances might affect the group.

"I don't want to think about it at this point," Jungkook said. "We have something really good going."

"That's the answer. We just enjoy the ride, live in the moment, and that's all we can do," RM agreed.

BTS debuted as a group in 2013. The members have trained, rehearsed, recorded and lived together since.

"At first, we were like, 'Why do we have to live together?'" Suga recalled. "But at some point we realized that this is really precious. And we've become really thankful."

"I think these are the people who know me best. We know each other better or more than our families know us," V said.

BTS last released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona this month. The group will kick off its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour May 4 in Los Angeles.