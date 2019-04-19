Lily Tomlin hopes to 'live to see' the '9 to 5' sequel

Lily Tomlin attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on December 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lily Tomlin (L), pictured with Jane Fonda, gave an update on the "9 to 5" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Lily Tomlin hopes to live long enough to see the 9 to 5 sequel released.

The 79-year-old actress gave an update during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the new movie co-starring Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

"They're writing it at the moment," Tomlin said. "Jane and I were just chatting about it recently. We hope that we live to see it. We're very advanced in years. I said to her the other day, 'I wonder which one of us would go first.'"

"Don't worry about it," she assured the audience.

Tomlin, Fonda and Parton played Violet, Judy and Doralee in the original 9 to 5, which opened in theaters in 1980. Tomlin said Fonda, who turned 81 in December, is in good health and incredible shape.

"She's incredibly well fit for her age -- even not for her age, for someone who's 20 years old she'd be well fit," the star said of Tomlin.

"I have worked out with her and I faked it very well. In the old days when we were on 9 to 5, I would drag my mat out of vision of the mirror and kind of [huff and puff]," she said. "She never stopped. She's been working out for [years]."

Tomlin and Fonda had discussed the 9 to 5 sequel during a joint interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

"We're trying," Fonda said at the time. "We've got people writing it, hopefully."

Fonda previously said at a Television Critics Association panel she, Tomlin and Parton intend to be in the sequel.

"My role is as an executive producer, and I'm working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers," she said.

Tomlin and Fonda also star in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. The show co-stars Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, and was renewed for a sixth season in January.