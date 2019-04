Famous birthdays for April 19: Kate Hudson, Jesse James

Kate Hudson arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 21. The actor turns 40 on April 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 82)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 73)

-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 57)

-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 51)

-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 52)

-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 38)

-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 37)

-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 32)