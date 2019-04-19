Black Pink played a game on "Late Late Show with James Corden" before taking to the stage with "Kill This Love." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink played "Flinch" and performed during Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The K-pop stars played the game with host James Corden before taking to the stage with their new single "Kill This Love."

"Flinch" involved Corden firing fruit at Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé as they took turns standing behind a protective screen in pairs. Jennie and Jisoo went first -- Jennie flinched while Jisoo stayed steady.

"Literally, my heart is beating so fast right now," Jennie said afterward.

Lisa and Rosé went next and said they expected to do better than Jennie and Jisoo.

"I think we're pretty brave. We're younger than them but we're always there to protect them," Rosé said.

Both Lisa and Rosé ended up flinching. The pair rejoined Jennie and Jisoo before Corden himself took a turn behind the screen. The late-night host stayed pretty steady.

Black Pink later performed "Kill This Love," which appears on their new EP of the same name. The group released the EP and a music video for "Kill This Love" earlier this month.

Black Pink will become the first female K-pop group to perform at Coachella over the weekend. The group is also in the midst of its first North American tour, which comes to a close May 8 in Fort Worth, Texas.